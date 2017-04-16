CSP asks driver to claim yellow Camaro found crashed in irrigation ditch

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol sent out a series of hilarious tweets fishing for leads after they hooked a bright yellow sports car they found in a ditch northwest of Wiggins.

Investigators sent out a series photos Sunday questioning how the 2013 Camaro ended up in the muddy mess.

How does this happen? The driver completely missed the curve along with the guardrail. Irrigation ditch on Hwy 34 mp 143. pic.twitter.com/MunVkkYjCa — CSP Sterling (@CSP_Sterling) April 16, 2017

They even asked others on Twitter for their for theories about what led up to the crash.

The driver of this car was?

A. Driving too fast

B. Distracted

C. DUI/DUID

D. Asleep

And the answer is?…? pic.twitter.com/fHGht7wS6J — CSP Sterling (@CSP_Sterling) April 16, 2017

We don't know the answer! MTrp Takahashi would love to talk with this driver who left a '13 Camaro "flooded." Please call 9705224696 pic.twitter.com/JZDh1Q8kev — CSP Sterling (@CSP_Sterling) April 16, 2017

Now they’re hoping someone sees the photos and recognizes the car.

If you have any information about the case, investigators want you to call 970.522.4696.

Look what TLC Auto from Sterling caught with their unique fishing pole! They too would like to talk with the mystery driver of this Camaro pic.twitter.com/P73WAE7W1m — CSP Sterling (@CSP_Sterling) April 16, 2017