CSP asks driver to claim yellow Camaro found crashed in irrigation ditch

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol sent out a series of hilarious tweets fishing for leads after they hooked a bright yellow sports car they found in a ditch northwest of Wiggins.
Investigators sent out a series photos Sunday questioning how the 2013 Camaro ended up in the muddy mess.
They even asked others on Twitter for their for theories about what led up to the crash.
Now they’re hoping someone sees the photos and recognizes the car.
If you have any information about the case, investigators want you to call 970.522.4696.
40.625541 -103.207709