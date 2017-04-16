Controversial plan to widen I-70 through Denver gets green light from feds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Federal transportation officials have given the green light to widen Interstate 70 in Northeast Denver, but neighborhood groups say the fight is far from over.

But after a 15 year legal battle, feds approved the long debated plan this week. It would widen I-70 through some of Denver’s poorest neighborhoods.

The approval is a major victory to the Colorado Department of Transportation, as it begins to break ground on the most expensive highway project in state history.

However some yard signs in the area say the fight is not over with some signs reading “Ditch the I-70 Ditch” and “It’s not too late."

“It makes me angry more than anything,” said Alonso Cabral whose home sits in the shadow of the 53 year old I-70 viaduct set to be torn down.

His family's lived here more than 40 years and they're still not sure if their home will remain but can't afford to move.

"There's lead in the dirt I have kids when they start doing all this what's going to happen to the kids what's going to happen to my kid who’s got asthma?"

This neighborhood is 80 percent Latino with the highest density of pollution in the state.

But this week federal officials approved CDOT’s five year, 1.2 billion dollar plan to tear down the viaduct triple the width of the I-70 footprint here, and bury it below grade through the neighborhood.

"Public opposition is growing," said Drew Dutcher, President of the Elyria Swansea Neighborhood Association.

"This the worst possible solution. This is an environmental disaster… this is an economic boondoggle it will be two billion dollars if it's a penny it will take far longer than the five years that they say.”

Jack Ruddy says he was told his home of 10 years is scheduled for destruction.

"If I want to stay in Denver that they'll relocate me into some place around here. The numbers that I've seen don't look like that's possible. "

CDOT maintains the plan set to break ground next year, with a four acre park over the lowered freeway, is the least expensive and most environmentally sound.

“This is a 1960s solution when we should be looking at 21st century solutions to our cities and to transportation there are many better options," said Dutcher.

Opposition groups say there is still a lawsuit against the EPA set to be heard this fall, claiming it broke its own rules to allow the project.