Boulder County triple homicide victims’ names released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- Deputies continue to search for possible suspects in the triple homicide investigation near Coal Creek Canyon.

On Easter Sunday, the Boulder County Coroner released the identities of the victims. Authorities told FOX31 the victims are Wallace and Kelly White, both in their mid 50s of Golden and Emory Fraker, 39, of Broomfield.

Wallace White has a criminal record in Colorado. He was arrested multiple times throughout the 1980s for DUIs and burglaries. He did prison time for vehicular homicide, according to state records.

The trio was found in the White's home along a secluded road in the Coal Creek Canyon area early Saturday morning.

"We heard the sirens come down," neighbor Grace Swansinger said. "We never hear things like that around here."

Nearly two dozen investigators are now pouring over evidence, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Initially, there was speculation that evidence might point to a murder-suicide. However, detectives now say that's not the case. They also believe there is no threat to public safety, according to a Boulder County Sheriff's Office press release.

In an effort to preserve the integrity of the investigation, deputies have not released any descriptions of trauma on the bodies that could indicate causes of death.

Neighbors told FOX31 they hadn't seen anything out of the ordinary in recent days.

"They'd come and take their four-wheeler down by our house sometimes to go pick up the mail," said Swansinger.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Boulder County Sheriff's tip-line at (303) 441-3674.