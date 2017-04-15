Watch live: At long last, April the giraffe and her baby

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Nearly two months after her progress began to be livestreamed, April the giraffe went into a long-awaited labor early Saturday morning and gave birth to her baby, zookeepers with Animal Adventure Park said.

It happened in front of an online audience numbering in the hundreds of thousands.

“Everybody, are you watching? It’s happening,” a park official said on Facebook. “The team is assembling. We are in labor.”