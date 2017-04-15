Several suspicious deaths under investigation in Coal Creek Canyon in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were on the scene of several suspicious deaths in Coal Creek Canyon Saturday morning.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., The sheriff’s office received a call for a welfare check on Divide View Drive in Coal Creek Canyon according to Commander Mike Wagner. Deputies discovered “several deceased persons” that seemed suspicious, he said.
We have crews on the way.
This story will be updated as we get more information.
39.916883 -105.382206