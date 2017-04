DENVER — Denver Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for sexual assault.

On April 8, the suspect allegedly assaulted a victim in the 1000 block of N. Emerson St. in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid 50s with a medium to heavy build and gray hair and gray facial hair.

No other information regarding the crime or victim has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.