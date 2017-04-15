Man found dead in street near elementary school in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are urging the public to be vigilant and report anything suspicious after a man was found dead in a city street.

Officers responded to a call in the 2200 block of Farnsworth Drive just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

That location is just a few blocks away from Bricker Elementary School.

Police found an adult man laying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

A person of interest has been arrested though no details regarding his identity or the motive for the crime have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department.