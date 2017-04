DENVER — Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a restaurant on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver Saturday.

Fire investigating smoke in wall by kitchen area of the Otra Vez cantina located on 16th St mall. pic.twitter.com/B1s4Pd6gsu — Mike Roberts (@mrokdvr) April 15, 2017

Otra Vez is at 610 16th Street near Welton Street.

There were reports of haze and smoke in the building. Firefighters send the fire warning systems worked. There were no injuries.

Welton was shut down between 14th and 16th during the investigation.