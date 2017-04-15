× Fire in Elizabeth kills dozens of animals

ELIZABETH, Colo. — A barn in Elizabeth went up in flames Saturday, killing dozens of livestock.

More than 20 sheep and 109 chickens died.

Elizabeth Fire Rescue sent out this picture from Singing Hills Road this morning.

Officials say the fire was started by a heat lamp.

Firefighters were also busy responding to another fire just a few miles away when they received the call. That fire was started by a diesel tractor.

Flames came within five feet of several buildings.