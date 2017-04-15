Denver Digs Trees helps keep the Mile High green on Arbor Day

DENVER –Thousands of Denver residents are turning over a new leaf by planting trees to help support Denver’s healthy and vibrant urban forest.

The trees were all sold at Saturday’s annual Arbor Day tree sale.

More than 1,200 free and affordable trees were handed out.

The trees were all reserved in advance over the winter and homeowners had fill out an application to put a hold on their tree.

They also had planting crews that went out and and helped people who weren’t physically able to plant.

If you want a tree, you’ll have to wait until next year, but mark your calendars because applications are typically available in late December.