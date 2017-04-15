Community rushes to save iconic Denver Sundial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The group behind the Save Our Sundial campaign reached their goal of raising enough money to save an iconic city landmark that was in its final hour.

The sundial and terrace at Cranmer Park was built in the 1930's. Its founders did not build it on a solid foundation and over the decades, it's continued to crumble.

"Cracks in the mortar, it's a little bit sloppy right now," said neighbor Andrew Schwartz.

"You can see the concrete is dug out. The stones are deteriorating. There's not much, but enough vandalism that it shouldn't be happening and it needs to be renewed," said neighbor Paul Brown.

The city of Denver said it would cost $1.8 million to restore the icon. The Park People kicked off the Save Our Sundial campaign to help the city reach that magic number. In total, the campaign raised $680,000. The city contributed $870,000.

"We'd like to have the park in good repair and keep it at it's best," said Brown. "It's too valuable a resource for the neighborhood and for Denver."

"So sad to think that it might not be here. So happy to see the funds have been raised to keep it. It's such an integral part of this park," said visitor Madigan Talmage-Bowers.

Talmage-Bowers grew up coming to the park as a child. She watched the fireworks on the sundial's terrace the night before her wedding. And on Saturday, the couple took their newborn to see it.

"I'd love to show him how it works and have him play on it," said Talmage-Bowers. "I can't imagine this park without it."

The Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee is scheduled to accept the funds from the Park People at a meeting Wednesday morning.

The group hopes to break ground on the project later this year.

