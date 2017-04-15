Child dies at Atlanta rotating restaurant

ATLANTA — A child has died after an accident at a well-known restaurant in Atlanta.

The Sun Dial rotates at the top of the Westin hotel.

The boy died after getting stuck in one of the rotators.

Police say the little boy wandered away from his family’s table and got lodged between the wall and a table as the floor rotated.

The workers at the Sundial rushed to get him out and administered CPR as medics rushed to get to the 72nd floor, where the restaurant is located at the top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel.

Police say he and his parents were in town visiting from Charlotte.

The restaurant will be closed until further notice and the hotel manager released the following statement:

“As soon as we learned of the accident, we immediately responded until emergency personnel arrived. We are working with the authorities as they look into this tragic accident and we will continue to assist them in any way we can. Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts remain with the family.”

The occupational safety and health administration is now investigating.