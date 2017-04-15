Celebrate the 70th year of sunrise service at Red Rocks this Easter

MORRISON, Colo. — It’s an Easter tradition that brings Coloradans out before dawn to celebrate the holiday.

This year’s sunrise service at Red Rocks will mark the 70th year the Colorado Council of Churches holds the service amidst the spectacular setting of Red Rocks Amphitheater.

If you want to go, set your alarm clocks because people start lining up when the gates open at 4:30 a.m.

Music begins at 5:30 and the service starts at 6 a.m.

Remember, this is an outdoor service so dress warmly.