Anti-Trump, pro-Trump groups clash at protest in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Protesters on both sides of the debate over President Trump's policies, and the direction the nation is taking are facing off in Berkeley Saturday.

Some of the clashes between the groups turned violent as there was brawling in the street.

Berkeley police reported multiple arrests were made at the rally. They also confiscated a number of prohibited items from demonstrators.

Protests were held in cities around the country, including in Denver, where people demanded the President release his tax returns.