World Art Day & The Governor’s Art Show

April 15th is Leonardo da Vinci's birthday - it's also World Art Day. So Kirk and Meagan get a lesson in art from Dan Augenstein - who is one of the chosen artists for the Governor`s Art Show.

Opening April 29, the 26th annual Governor’s Art Show and Sale - the largest juried art show to exclusively feature Colorado artists - will bring together 56 of the state’s most-talented artists and thousands of visitors for a month long-exhibit at the Loveland Museum/Gallery. The art show has established itself as one of the top two art shows in the state, and among the many reasons Loveland is at the heart of the arts in Colorado.

The show will include a preview gala on April 28 featuring live performances and music and as the first chance for interested patrons to view and purchase artwork. Tickets are $75.

The Governor’s Art Show is presented by Loveland and Thompson Valley Rotary Clubs, directed by Pam Osborn and endorsed by the Governor of Colorado. All proceeds will benefit Rotary-sponsored charitable projects and causes, including scholarships for local art students.

Exhibit admission is $5, and free for museum members. Learn more at governorsartshow.org.