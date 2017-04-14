Work to begin on Golden Gate bridge suicide barrier

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden Gate Bridge has a problem: horrifyingly high suicide rates. The community has a solution: a net covering the perimeter of the bridge.

It sounds like a simple response to a complex problem, but the barrier is a big task.

In May, crews will begin to erect fencing along the approaches and tower legs, but that deterrent is only temporary.

From there, workers will take careful measurements to begin installing a net that extends 20 feet out along both sides of the 1.7 mile long bridge.