White House Easter egg roll may be in jeopardy

WASHINGTON — The White House Easter egg roll is one of the biggest social events held on property.

This year’s White House Easter egg roll will be a scaled down version.

The White House expects about 21,000 people to attend, far fewer than last year’s 37,000.

The maker of the classic wooden commemorative eggs used in the egg roll actually reached out to President Trump and the First Lady via twitter back in February to let them know manufacturing deadlines for the event were closing in.

White House reporter Julie Hirshfeld Davis says it’s presenting challenges.