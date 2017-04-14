Watch live: Not much more change expected for April the giraffe ahead of labor

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Everything is normal and well with April the giraffe as the wait for the birth of her fourth calf dragged on, zookeepers with Animal Adventure Park said Friday.

“The only real drastic changes we will see from here is active labor,” officials wrote on Facebook. “(Not) much more change/development can occur.”

On Thursday night, officials said the giraffe had light discharge and her appetite was so-so.

The zoo began livestreaming the giraffe on Feb. 23 and she has gained worldwide attention as several thousand people watch daily, waiting to see the birth.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.