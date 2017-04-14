× Vigil at Colorado Capitol held for victims of Syria chemical attack

DENVER — A group gathered at the state Capitol Friday night to spread awareness for the situation in Syria.

Their candlelight vigil lit up the steps of the Capitol during the evening.

Organizers said this was a more solemn and somber event in remembrance of the victims of the chemical attack in Syria.

One woman lost 11 members of her family in Syria. She told us the point of the gathering was to spread love and highlight the situation.