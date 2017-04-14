United Launch Alliance’s Plan to send people to space
-
Legislators lay over second reading of bill to extend bar hours in Colorado
-
CDOT, Colorado State Patrol join forces for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month
-
Gardner not committing to in-person town hall anytime soon
-
SpaceX aborts launch because of rocket issues; next attempt Sunday morning
-
U2C Round-Up: Valentine’s festival, Christmas Tree bonfire and Little Free Pantries
-
-
Massive, statewide drug ring busted by authorities; 16 people indicted
-
Boycotts, business closures planned for ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ protest
-
Space junk mission leads 2017 rocket launches
-
Proposed ordinance sparks fracking debate in Lafayette
-
Green alternative for funerals coming to Lafayette
-
-
View of Colorado’s snow cover from space
-
Denver superintendent, lawmakers ask Trump to protect undocumented students
-
3 ways Mexico could pay for the border wall