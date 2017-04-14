Weekend Roundup: Sunrise Service, Free Skiing and Kayaking Downhill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KWGN-TV -- If you're looking to get out and about this weekend to explore our beautiful state, we have some events for you that are Unique 2 Colorado!

FREE SKIING AT LOVELAND

If you're heading into the mountains this weekend (4/15-4/16), you can sore towards the heavens with some free skiing at Loveland Ski Area! 'Play Days' as it's called, is being sponsored by REI's new Dillon location. The first 500 people who visit the REI lounge at the base of the mountain both Saturday and Sunday will receive FREE lift tickets. You can also receive free yoga passes. You'll want to get there by 7:30am, since it's a first come, first serve thing. Interested? Click here for more info on the event.

KAYAKING DOWN MONARCH MOUNTAIN

If you like the mountains, but like Spring more, Monarch Mountain has a cool one for you! The 11th annual 'Kayaks on Snow' event slides onto the slow from 9am-2pm on Saturday (4/15). Click here to learn more information.

SAN JUAN INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL

Lights, camera, action! The 3rd annual San Juan Independent Film Festival is partnering up with Telluride Mountainfilm this year for a two day film festival on Friday and Saturday (4/14-4/15). The event takes place in Montrose and features more than 40 films! Click here for details.

Reporter's Note: If you have any weekend events you'd like us to highlight each Friday during our Unique 2 Colorado Weekend Roundup, message Channel 2's Kevin Torres on Facebook.