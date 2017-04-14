× Teen arrested in Israel for connection to Boulder Jewish Community Centert bomb threats

BOULDER, Colo. — Officials said a Jewish teenager was arrested in Israel in March for his connection to a spate of bigoted bomb threats in Boulder and across the country.

Friday, police said they suspected the teen was behind bomb threats to multiple Jewish community centers across the US.

He is thought to be the suspect behind two threats to the Jewish Community Center at 6007 Oreg Drive in Boulder.

The identity of the 19-year-old has not been released but officials said the suspect holds dual citizenship in Israel and the US.

The teen also made threats to centers in Australia and New Zealand.

The teen reportedly is a hacker who used camouflage technologies to mask both his location and voice.

A search of the teen’s home turned up satellite equipment and other sophisticated software.

The Boulder Jewish Community Center was one of multiple Jewish facilities to receive bomb threats from an automated phone call.

The first call to the Boulder facility was received in late January.

More phone threats and an emailed bomb threat never turned up explosives.