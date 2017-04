× Tech Review: New Apple iPad most affordable yet

(video of review segment to be posted soon)

The newest iPad is the most affordable 9.7″ iPad yet. ┬áStarting at just $329 for the 32GB version the new iPad boasts the A9 processor, a 9.7″ HD screen, an 8 Megapixel camera on the back and a fingerprint sensor.

You can buy the new iPad directly from Apple in 3 colors or from most major retailers.