South Broadway corridor to undergo further changes, evaluation

DENVER -- Changes are coming to the South Broadway corridor in Denver.

One of the busiest stretches in Denver has already seen recent transportation enhancements. Bike enthusiasts love it, but business owners are not happy.

“The evaluation is trending successfully but we still have a lot to learn,” project manager Dan Raine said.

Denver Public Work’s next phase includes bike way and transit enhancement stretching from Virginia Avenue, where the current two-way bike lane ends, to Cherry Creek.

“Change is challenging,” Raine said. “With 40 plus people moving here per day, if we do nothing to the Broadway corridor then we don’t improve safety or mobility for all.”

James Waddell, the executive director for non-profit Bike Denver, says the cycling community is pushing for improvements.

“If we want to think of ourselves as a true biking city, we have some work to do,” Waddell said.

Those changes are one the way. The peak-hours only bus lane on S. Broadway will become a 24-hour bus lane. The two-way bike lane will stay, and continue to be evaluated.

According to data recorded by Denver Public Works, pace of traffic on S. Broadway from Colfax Ave. to I-25 was an average of 11 minutes, 50 seconds. Post bike lane installation, the average travel time bumped up just 9 seconds, to 11 minutes, 59 seconds.

“We had 26 people die on the streets of Denver last year biking or walking,” Waddell said. “If it takes me 11 minutes to get here before the bike lane and now 11 minutes, 20 seconds after – I’m down for that if it means we have less people dying on the roads.”

FOX31 wanted to test how much the bike lane is used on a typical day. So we set a time lapse camera next to the lane in peak hours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday April 14th, on a beautiful weather day and we counted eight bikers and one skateboarder.

Depending on who you ask, those numbers prove a point.

“The more protected bike lanes we see in Denver the more people we can get riding,” Waddell said.

“I see it used very rarely, maybe once an hour during the day, sometimes none,” said Mark Gunn, an employee at one S. Broadway shop.

Many business owners along the corridor did not want to go on camera in fear of repercussions, but their message is strong.

“It costs a lot of money for the city of Denver tax payers and businesses are losing business so the sales tax revenue is going down,” Gunn said.

Business owners site many issues with the bike lanes. Parking problems, congested traffic, and they say it’s even more dangerous now for both riders and drivers.

“We’ve eliminated a whole lane on one of the busiest roadways for maybe 25 bikes a day,” Gunn said.

Denver Public Works says the project and evaluation will continue.

“The idea of doing this evaluation and small install is to push the needle to challenge all of us to make that slight change,” Raine said.