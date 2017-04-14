Secrets to eating just 100 calories of Easter candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easter candy sales are expected to overshadow 2016 Halloween candy sales - 89 percent of Americans say they’ll buy Easter candy, and they will spend $2.6 billion on it, according to the National Retail Federation. If you’re a candy lover, Consumer Reports says that one way to keep track of what you’re nibbling is to identify what 100 calories of your favorite candy looks like.

Reese’s Pieces Eggs – 6 & 1/3 pieces

Nestle Crunch Nest Eggs – 3 & 1/3 pieces

Cadbury’s Creme Egg – 2/3 pieces

Hershey Milk Chocolate Marshmallow Eggs – 3 pieces

Jordan Almonds – 6 pieces

And Jelly Belly Beans – 25 pieces

Peeps – 3 & 1/2 pieces

Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Bunny – 2 pieces

Lindt Gold Bunny – 1/5 pieces

Consumer Reports TV News® is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

All Consumer Reports Material Copyright © 2017 Consumers Union of U.S. Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED