Second rabid skunk found in Lakewood

A second skunk in Lakewood has been confirmed with rabies.

Police say it was found near West 26th Ave. and Simms St.

Five skunks with rabies have been collected in Jefferson County this year.

Pet owners are encouraged to get them vaccinated, and keep their shots current.

Pets without a rabies vaccination or an expired vaccination will be classified as high risk and be required to undergo a 120-day quarantine.

Prevention tips: