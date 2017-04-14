Second rabid skunk found in Lakewood
A second skunk in Lakewood has been confirmed with rabies.
Police say it was found near West 26th Ave. and Simms St.
Five skunks with rabies have been collected in Jefferson County this year.
Pet owners are encouraged to get them vaccinated, and keep their shots current.
Pets without a rabies vaccination or an expired vaccination will be classified as high risk and be required to undergo a 120-day quarantine.
Prevention tips:
- Avoid contact with any wild animals, especially any that act unusually. A healthy wild animal will generally avoid human contact.
• Teach children to stay away from all wild animals, stray domestic pets or any dead animals and tell an adult if they are scratched or bitten.
• Wildlife suffering from rabies will often be out during the day, act aggressively and violently approach people or pets. Rabid wildlife might also stumble or have trouble walking.
• Do not let pets roam freely because this can increase the chance that they could be exposed without your knowledge.
• Contact your veterinarian if your dog or cat is bitten or scratched by a wild animal.
• If a person has been bitten or scratched by a wild mammal, they should wash the area thoroughly with soap and water, seek immediate medical attention and notify their local public health agency. Prompt medical treatment is key to preventing rabies after a possible exposure.
• Do not feed wild animals because this reduces their natural fear of humans.
• Do not leave pet food or livestock feed outside or feed more than your outdoor pet will finish in one feeding.