Rodents and/or flies found at restaurants receiving report card ‘Fs’

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers dig deep each week to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

Sherpa House Restaurant

The Golden restaurant earned an “F” on Restaurant Report Card with 12 critical violations found during its March inspection. A Jefferson County inspector cited the restaurant in March for the following:

Rodent Droppings

Dish machine not sanitizing

Employee was handling bread with bare hands

Employee washing single use gloves instead of hands

The restaurant did not return our calls, so we stopped in for a look. The owner said they do what the health department asks them to do.

Lahkpa Sherpa said, “Every time health department comes here they always have recommendations for us. We always try to keep up and follow up with their recommendations and then a week later they come here and visit us and follow up. Basically, whatever they ask us to do, we do that."

Sherpa House is located in Golden at 1518 Washington Avenue.

Sushi Uokura

The Asian restaurant in Golden failed our report card with 20 critical violations in two surprise health inspections in March and September 2016. The critical mistakes included:

Fruit flies in liquor bottles

Raw chicken stored over lettuce

Employee handling sushi with bare hands

The restaurant’s manager sent the following statement. “We take very seriously about health and public safety of our dear customers, and we deeply regret that there were some violations. We immediately held an employee meeting and took care of the concerns after the inspection and we will make sure that all of our staff knows all the proper procedures.”

Sushi Uokura is on Nile Court in Golden.

Chili's in Westminster

The “A” goes to Chili’s on West 88th Avenue in Westminster. The restaurant scored zero critical violations two inspections in a row.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card airs on FOX31 News at 9 p.m. each Thursday and Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. each Friday. It features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria used to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

