Reduce Your Number of Fat Cells in Just 35 Minutes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Losing a few pounds only helps you shrink your fat cells, and they can easily expand again. But with proven technology you can reduce the number of fat cells by 25% in just 35 minutes, and they're gone for good! Amanda Walker from MD Body and Med Spa joined us this morning to show off the amazing results her clients are getting with CoolSculpting.

MD Body and Med Spa has a great offer for Colorado's Best viewers- the first 15 callers will get a free consultation, plus 25% off CoolSculpting! Call right now at (303)220-1100, or find them online at MDBodyandMedSpa.com. MD Body and Med Spa is the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Colorado with more than 7,000 procedures performed. They have locations in Westminster, Greenwood Village and Fort Collins.