NeuroPerformance Brain Testing

Joana joined Dr. Jeff McWhorter in a mobile unit to take a test on a Dynavision Board. They're talking about concussions and young athletes. The base line test Joana takes can help diagnose concussions by judging central to perifpheral vision, motor function, and reaction speed. With this baseline, Dr. McWhorter can compare the results of the same test after a young athlete suffers of a concussion. It allows for a more succinct treatment plan and a more specific diagnosis.

With the mobile unit, Dr. McWhorter can test an entire team at a sports practice. It provides a better and safer way for students to play contact sports. The test is only $45, and is good for a full year. For more information, visit NeuraPerformance.com.