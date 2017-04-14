National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 29
DENVER — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day gives you the chance to safely get rid of your old medications.
On April 29, you can drop off your old drugs at police departments and sheriff’s offices across Colorado.
You can find collection sites near you through the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website.
You can also dispose of your unused medications at kiosks located at select Walgreens pharmacies across Colorado:
- Aurora – 12051 E. Mississippi Ave.
- Brighton – 1821 E. Bridge Street
- Colorado Springs – 3480 N. Academy Blvd.
- Denver – 1111 S. Colorado Blvd.
- Fort Collins – 2190 W. Drake Road
- Grand Junction – 240 W. Park Drive
- Highlands Ranch – 9141 S. Broadway
- Longmont – 1041 Main Street
- Pueblo – 2900 W. Northern Ave.
- Thornton – 4001 E. 120th Ave.
- Wheat Ridge – 4401 Wadsworth Blvd.