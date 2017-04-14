March For Babies 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Around the globe, 15 million babies are born premature each year. Premature birth is the #1 killer of babies, which is why The March of Dimes has made it a mission to prevent these premature deaths. We're a partner for their March of Babies event. Dr. Stacy Fairbanks and her husband Owen Brown joined us this morning to tell us their story about Poppy, their daughter who was born prematurely.

Join the March for Babies at MarchForBabies.com. It's happening April 22 in Denver and April 29 in Boulder.