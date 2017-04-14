Man who ran stolen Jeep into school bus a convicted felon

DENVER — The man arrested for hitting a school bus with 39 children on board on Thursday as he was trying to escape from police in a stolen vehicle is a convicted felon with a long criminal history, according to a criminal background check.

Louis Ortiz, 46, was arrested after the crash just before 4 p.m. at West 39th Avenue and Tejon Street in northwest Denver. Ortiz is facing charges of vehicular assault and vehicular eluding, police said Friday.

A criminal background check shows Ortiz has a long criminal history dating to 1989 when he was arrested on a weapons offense.

He’s also been arrested and convicted for various crimes, including drugs, trespassing, robbery, driving under the influence, vehicle theft and forgery.

The Denver Police Department said a plainclothed officer saw the stolen green Jeep Grand Cherokee near Washington Street and East 45th Avenue and began following it on Thursday afternoon.

An officer tried to pull over Ortiz at West 38th Avenue and Lipan Street when he turned right on Shoshone Street and began to accelerate.

Ortiz then turned onto West 39th Avenue and sped up, going through a stop sign at North Tejon Street and colliding with the bus that was traveling southbound.

Five of the students on the bus from Denver Montessori Junior and Senior High School on the bus were taken to Denver Health Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, while 13 others were treated for bumps and bruises at the scene.

At least two occupants in the Jeep were taken to Denver Health with serious injuries. Ortiz was also taken to Denver Health to be treated for unknown injuries.