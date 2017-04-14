Man pleads guilty in death of Lakewood 4-year-old

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Ever Lopez-Calidonio was in court Friday where he entered a guilty plea in the 2014 death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son.

He pleaded guilty to Child Abuse Resulting in Death which was the lead and only charge.

On Oct. 2, 2014, at 7:01 a.m. Lakewood police were called to 310 S. Ames Street where they found the child, J.R., completely unresponsive.

Attempts to resuscitate the child were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead,

Lopez-Calidonio lived there with the child and his mother. That morning, the child’s mother had left for work about 15 minutes before neighbors observed Lopez-Calidonio in the parking lot, slapping at the child’s chest.

Neighbors tried to help until first responders arrived.

The autopsy revealed that J.R. suffered severe blunt force injuries to his body.

Officials found hemorrhaging of his kidneys, pancreas, and bowel. He also had blunt force injuries to his head to include bleeding under his scalp and other abrasions and contusions.

At the plea hearing Friday, records were admitted in which Lopez-Calidonio said that on that morning he was running late for work when J.R. had a toileting accident.

He became frustrated and struck J.R. several times in the abdomen.

J.R. became unresponsive so Lopez-Calidonio carried him down to the parking lot where he called 911 and was observed by neighbors.

During this investigation prior incidents of abuse were discovered, but none had been reported to law enforcement.