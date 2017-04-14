Lucy Indigo Creates Denim You Can Workout In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Haven't you always wanted to work out in your flattering jeans? Now you can, thanks to the new Lucy Indigo Line. They managed to design a line that merges active wear with denim. We got to check out a couple items:

The Lucy Indigo Trucker Jacket, with the Unhindered Bra Top and the Lucy Indigo Flare Pants. The pants are great- the look like jeans but are super soft, stretchy and comfy. They're also very flattering- Lucy used neuroscience and vision science to optimize figure flattering qualities. In other words, your legs and tush look amazing because of the flattering contouring shading.

The same technology is in their Lucy Indigo High Rise Yoga Leggings. They look like jeans and you can do yoga in them! The shading accentuates all those curves and they are high rise, with the hidden pocket in front to stash your stuff. The tank is the Light Speed Tank to give it a sporty feel for workouts.

Lucy's Graphic Tanks are great too. This one is a little longer which is great for pairing with the High Rise Leggings, so flattering. They're meant for yoga workouts, so it's got all the style and flexibility needed for stretching along with moisture wicking and quick drying features, so you are not all sweaty after your workout.

The next outfit has an 80's vibe with the Dream On Graphic Tee and the Woman Up on the front. Paired with the Lucy Indigo High Rise Yoga Capri Leggings, the flattering shading in all the right places with comfy denim fabric that's super stretchy. These are great for Spring into Summer because they are the capris. The high rise feature is included in this style as well.

Go try these on today at any Lucy store, or go to Lucy.com.