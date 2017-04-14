Fort Collins officer seen body slamming woman in video placed on leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- The officer caught on camera body slamming a Colorado State University student has been placed on paid administrative leave, Fort Collins Police Services said.

The department said the decision to place officer Randall Klamser on leave is over the public response to the video, which has gained national attention, and is not disciplinary.

Several people have said the officer used excessive force, but police said 22-year-old Michaella Surat assaulted an officer, hitting and grabbing him by the throat before the 9-second video was taken on April 6.

Video shows Klamser throwing Surat, who is 5-foot-9 and 115 pounds according to information on her booking photo, to the ground face first and has been shared thousands of times.

The Fort Collins police chief had said the video was taken out of context and that officers were wearing body cameras. Officials will release that footage when the investigation is complete.

Surat was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer.

Surat's attorney said she suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises. He calls the procedure used "disturbing."