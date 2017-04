Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the closest you'll ever get to walking on water- it's the latest fitness craze floating into indoor pools called Floating Yoga. It's only available at one pool right now, but worth the drive because it's SO challenging. Joana went out to Safe Splash Swim School in Parker to check it out.

For right now, the floating yoga class is only taught at Safe Splash Swim School in Parker. Go to JourneyYogaCompany.com for more information.