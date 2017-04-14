Fire breaks out on roof of building at Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A fire broke out at Bellagio hotel-casino on Thursday night.
Firefighters first responded to the fire at 10:50 p.m. PDT. It was located on the roof of a building on the north side of the lake.
The fire was knocked down by 11:10 p.m.. The Clark County Fire Department said firefighting efforts were “extremely difficult” because of the location of the fire and access to the location.
A total of 77 personnel responded to the scene. A second alarm was called as a precaution.
There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire has not been released.
Las Vegas Boulevard was briefly closed as a result of the fire.