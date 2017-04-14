Federal lawsuit filed against Denver Police for allegedly roughing up disabled man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Police Department is facing another federal lawsuit for excessive force.

Civil Rights Attorney David Lane filed a suit in Federal Court Thursday on behalf of Barry Castille.

Castille says he was rouged up and injured by officers when he pulled up to his home to find police investigating a shooting in his front yard.

His son recorded the incident on his cell phone. In the recording, Castille can be heard asking officers why he is being arrested and yelling at them to stop hurting him because of his disability.

“Sir, I’ve been through a surgery… Stop pulling. I can’t bend my arms back… Look at my neck. I can’t bend my arms. I’ve been through a spinal surgery. I can’t bend my arm back,” Castille is heard telling officers.

The incident happened in April of 2015 outside the 56-year old’s home near 33rd and Holly Street.

Friday, Castille sat in the office of his attorney, David Lane, to speak with FOX31 about the night he says changed his family's life.

“I was jumped on and abused by the Denver police department. That threw my shoulder, my body out of whack. Not able to provide for my family,”

Castille says he pulled up to his house near 33rd and Holly. Police were there investigating a shooting. It was his wife who had called 911 when the victim ended up on her front porch.

“I was yanked out the car. He telling me he would shoot me,” Castille said.

Bastille says his degenerative spinal condition makes his movements slow and his body weak. He says police didn’t listen to him about his disability despite his repeated pleas for them to stop.

“They had twisted and toss every which way,” he said.

Bastille ended up in the back of a squad car for more than an hour. His shoulder was dislocated when he was handcuffed and he says officers denied him medical aid.

Lane says investigators then illegally searched Castille’s home.

“Its not just about me. Its about other disabled people being treated the way I’m being treated,” he said.

Castille was charged for disobedience to a police officer. Those charges were dropped.

In an email, DPD told FOX31 that the department has not yet been formally notified of the lawsuit. They ask that the public reserve judgement until all the facts of the case are available.