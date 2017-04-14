× Ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double murder

Friday, Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez, already serving a life sentence in prison for a 2013 murder, was acquitted in 2012 double slaying.

Hernandez, 27, was acquitted in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a drive-by shooting in the early morning of July 16, 2012 in Boston.

The jury also acquitted him of witness intimdation for shooting the star’s prosecution witness, Alexander Bradley, in Florida in 2013.

He was convicted on one charge, illegal possession of a firearm that morning in 2012.

In April 2015, the jury found Hernandez guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Odin Lloyd June 2013 .

Lloyd was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée when he was shot six times in an industrial park near Hernandez’s home.

The jury had been deliberating since April 7.

Hernandez was also found guilty of carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of carrying a large-capacity firearm, possession of ammunition with an FID card and possession of a firearm with an FID card.

A judge later sentenced Hernandez to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a mandatory move under Massachusetts law after for first-degree murder convictions.

During closing arguments, Hernandez’s lawyer said his client was at the scene when Lloyd was killed but he said Hernandez’s two friends committed the crime.

Prosecutors argued that Hernandez planned the killing, then helped cover it up.