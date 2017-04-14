× Evidence found in yard of home linked to missing Denver woman, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police said they found evidence Friday in the case of Kelsie Schelling. The Denver woman has been missing since 2013.

Authorities have been excavating the backyard of where her ex-boyfriend once lived in Pueblo. They said late Friday afternoon they found evidence in that yard.

They wouldn’t say what it is, but they did say it is not a body.

They’re also not saying if the evidence might lead to charges for the ex-boyfriend, who remains a person of interest in the case.