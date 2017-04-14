Easter is Sunday, and most of you are probably hard boiling some eggs to dye and hide for the big hunts. After the fun, what do you do with the dozens of hard boiled eggs you have left.

The tradition of eating eggs on Easter began back in the 13th century. Way back when, eggs were a common food that people would give up for Lent. They would then celebrate eating eggs again by decorating the shells!

You can decorate Easter eggs with watercolors, vinegar dying kits, or even Kool-Aid!

The Easter egg is said to symbolize joy, celebration, and new life.

What do you do with all those decorated eggs once Easter is over? Make this delicious, healthy, avocado egg salad. Explain recipe and mention that it is filled with nutrients using NestFresh eggs.

The tradition of eating eggs on Easter began back in the 13th century. Way back when, eggs were a common food that people would give up for Lent.

They would then celebrate eating eggs again by decorating the shells!

You can decorate Easter eggs with watercolors, vinegar dying kits, or even Kool-Aid!

The Easter egg is said to symbolize joy, celebration, and new life.

What do you do with all those decorated eggs once Easter is over? Make this delicious, healthy, avocado egg salad.

Mise en Place

6 Eggs hard boiled **see recipe** (Eggs to be split between the dressing, salad, and garnish) separate yolk from whites

1/2 Avocado

1 c Frisée pale yellow parts only

1/2 Beef Steak or Heirloom tomato diced

1/2 Small Red Onion shaved and pickled **see recipe**

0.1 z Chive batonette

0.1 z Parsley Picked leaves

3-5 Thinly Shaved Medallions of Capocollo

1/4 c + 1/8 c Seasoned Rice Wine Vinegar (will be split between dressing and pickling brine for onions)

1/2 t Dijon Mustard

1 T Lemon Oil (may be substituted with a high quality extra virgin olive oil)

1 clove Garlic

2 slices Preserved Lemon (may be substituted with the rind and juice of 1 lemon), (will be shared between the dressing and garnish)

Sea Salt

Freshly Ground Pepper

For the Boiled Eggs

6 whole Eggs straight out of the refridgerator

1 large bowl filled with ice water

Preparation:

Place Eggs in sauce pan and cover with water. Water level should be approximately 1 inch above the eggs. On medium high heat, bring the water and eggs to a boil. Remove from heat, cover, and let cook for 13.5 minutes. Remove eggs and immediately place in the ice water. Place Eggs and ice water in refrigerator. Let Eggs chill for 20 minutes before peeling.

For the Pickled Red Onions:

1/2 Red Onion shaved paper thin

1/8 c Seasoned Rice Wine Vinegar

1 dash Sea Salt

Preparation:

Shave the Red Onion and toss with the Rice Wine Vinegar and Sea Salt. Let the onions macerate for at least 15 minutes before using.

For the Dressing:

2-3 Egg Yolks hard boiled

1 clove Garlic

1 piece Preserved Lemon (may be substituted with the rind and juice from 1 lemon and 1 T turbinado sugar)

1/4 c Seasoned Rice Wine Vinegar

1 T Lemon Infused Olive Oil ( may be substituted for high quality Extra Virgin Olive Oil)

1/2 t Dijon Mustard

Salt and Pepper to taste

Preparation:

Place the Egg Yolk, Vinegar, Garlic, Mustard, and Lemon in a food processor and liquify. Slowly add the Lemon Oil (or Extra Virgin Olive Oil) allowing the sauce to emulsify. You may add 1-2 T of cold water to aid in the emulsification. Season the dressing with Sea Salt and freshly ground Black Pepper to your preference.

For The Salad:

6 Egg Whites hard boiled and chopped **see recipe**

4 Egg Yolks hard boiled and crumbled **see recipe**

1/2 Tomato (beefsteak or heirloom) concasee

0.1 z Chives chopped

0.1 z Parsley Leaves whole, cleaned, and picked from the stem

2 z Pickled Red Onion **see recipe**

1/2 c Frisée pale yellow parts only, cleaned and dried

3-5 Thinly Shaved pieces of Capocollo

5 Pretzel Chips

3 z Dressing **see recipe**

1 slice Preserved Lemon

1/2 Avocado chopped

Sea Salt and freshly ground Black Pepper to taste

Preparation:

Gently toss all ingredients excluding the Herbs, Capocollo, Lemon, and Pretzels. Season to taste, then garnish with remaining ingredients.