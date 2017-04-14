Denver police sergeant demoted after pointing gun at fellow officer

DENVER — A sergeant with the Denver Police Department was demoted a month ago sergeant was demoted last month after pointing his gun at a fellow officer, according to a copy of his disciplinary letter.

Anselmo Jaramillo received the demotion in a March 16 disciplinary letter from the Denver Department of Public Safety. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of prohibited use of weapons, a misdemeanor.

The incident happened Sept. 8 while he was talking to other sergeants in the internal affairs division.

According to the letter, Jaramillo asked one of the sergeants “about how to input out of county information into IAPro, the software program IAD uses to document its work.”

Not happy with the response, Jaramillo unholstered his gun, put it on an empty desk in front of his desk, looked at the sergeant he was talking to and pointed the gun at him, the letter said.

“He felt threatened and indicated that Sergeant Jaramillo was telling him, in effect, to ‘watch (his) back,'” the letter said.

Jaramillo said he was “joking at the time” and did not intend to harm anyone.

The letter said Jaramillo could have been fired, but he “has taken responsibility for his conduct. He is genuinely remorseful.”

Jaramillo must have a clean record with the department for two years or he will be fired, the letter said.