Denver Fitness Instructors Featured on Classpass

Technology continues to deliver fitness to your door step. Now, when you log onto Classpass to purchase your fitness classes, you will see video on demand workouts. Our favorite trainers at Pearl Street Fitness, also known as Strong Confident Living, are some of the trainers behind it. Classpass members globally can access the growing library of over 100 videos. You can access these workouts on the web, the IOS app, and later through additional devices. They are offering a 3 class plan for only $10 for a limited time for new members only. Scott and Laura from Strong Confident Living were the only Denver trainers chosen to showcase their workout on Classpass!