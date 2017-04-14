Delicious Gluten Free Products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

King Soopers is one of our favorite partners here on Colorado's Best. Their dietitians are always passing along great health information to our viewers. And King Soopers has another great partnership, with a product called BFree Foods, an innovator in the wheat and gluten-free bread products. Their passion is providing exceptional taste, nutritional profiles, and performance in all their wraps, rolls, bread loaves, bagels and pita breads.

They maintain the traditional texture of bread products, even though they're free of gluten, wheat, dairy, eggs, nuts and soy. All BFree products are allergen and vegan-friendly, low-fat and high fiber. You can pick up the products at your local King Soopers, or find them online at US.BFreeFoods.com.

Flamous Brand Chips are another great Gluten Free item, with no dairy, transfat or preservatives.

Keli's Sauces creates delicious sauces that are gluten free. Joana is a big fan of their Hawaiian Luau Teriyaki sauce.