Coroner ID's body found in Golden Ponds as missing 19-year-old from Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — The body of a man found floating in Golden Ponds on Wednesday was identified as that of a missing 19-year-old from Longmont, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office said Friday.

The body of Aravind Elangovan was found in the easternmost pond about 10 feet from the southeast shore about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

An autopsy has been completed, and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the coroner’s office said.

Elangovan walked away from his home in the 1400 block of Harvard Street about 11 p.m. March 31 and hadn’t been heard from since. He didn’t have a car, a wallet or a cellphone, officials said.

The Longmont Police Department said Elangovan often frequented parks in northwest Longmont and the MT Sanitas trail west of Boulder.

He attended Brown University in Providence, R.I., and might have been trying to return there.