Company analyzes where Rockies fans are most likely to snag a home run ball

DENVER — Attention baseball fans: if you want to take home a Rockies souvenir, the folks at SeatGeek have created an infographic depicting the places most likely for fans to snag a home run ball.

To create the most accurate stats, the company analyzed every home run hit in Coors Field in the 2016 MLB season and which seating section it landed in, combined with ticket-price data.

Then, the company put together a heat map of the best sections to grab a home run ball without breaking the bank.

As the site of the sixth-most homers in 2016, fans have plenty of good options, but section 154 in left field is the best of the bunch.

For an interactive experience, visit SeatGeek to buy a ticket and find your favorite spot that may yield a going away present.