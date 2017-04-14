× Community invited to Sterling wildfire relief and firefighter appreciation benefit

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. – Community members in Logan County will hold a Fire Relief and Fire Fighter Appreciation Benefit Saturday in response to last month’s wildfire in Sterling, which burned 32,563 acres. According to Logan County Emergency Management, about 200 head of cattle died in the fire. Four houses and several outbuildings were also damaged.

Saturday’s benefit is billed as an evening of fun, aimed at celebrating the firefighters that protected the community, and bringing financial relief to those affected by the fire. The event will be held at the Haxtun Fire Hall from 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. with live music, as well as silent and live auctions. Proceeds from the evening will be split between a relief fund and local volunteer fire departments that were on the scene.

If you would like to offer financial support, you can find more information at the Haxtun Community Federal Credit Union. 100% of the funds donated through the credit union account will go to the families affected by the fire.