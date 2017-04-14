‘Average’ wildfire season predicted for Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Wildfire season is getting an early start in Colorado with an average or below average risk predicted for the season.

Governor John Hickenlooper said Friday the state is prepared, but preparedness by individuals along with personal responsibility will be key to controlling that risk.

Everyone is urged to visit the Firewise website to learn about ways to prevent fire hazards.

"It is an essential ingredient of preparing and planning so it allows us to include defensible space, safe building materials landscaping,” Gov. Hickenlooper said.

Recent numbers show only 7% of wildfires were caused by naturally occurring factors, like lightning.

Right now the state is enhancing training, using new technology and public information campaigns to bolster the fight against wildfire danger. The state is also using multi-mission aircraft, working with NOAA to monitor conditions and improve predictions and finding ways to provide firefighters with real time information on the ground.

Fifteen years ago Colorado saw about 1,000 fires on average per season compared to 4,000 fires on average in recent years.

Gov. Hickenlooper said one reason is climate change. “The fire season now stretches out 80 days longer than it used to, say a decade-and-a-half ago, so it's no wonder we're having more fires.”

Right now the risk of wildfire is lowest on the western slope due to a good snow pack and about average for the eastern part of the state.