Adams State in Alamosa signs first female football player to Division II scholarship

ALAMOSA, Colo. -- She isn't the first woman to play football, but Becca Longo did make history with the stroke of a pen.

Longo, a kicker, signed a letter of intent to play football at Adams State University in southern Colorado. Adams State is an NCAA Division II school that plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Longo is the first female to earn a football scholarship at the Division II level.

"So, I mean, I'm going to go in, I'm going to be ready to compete," Longo said. "I'm not one to back down to anybody."

Longo, 18, started kicking for her high school team in Arizona during her sophomore year. Last year, she made 30 of 33 extra-point attempts. She will also play basketball at Adams State.

Katie Hnida kicked for the University of Colorado last decade, then became first woman to score in an NCAA football game as a placekicker at the University of New Mexico in 2003.

"I just want to thank everyone for all their support," Longo wrote on Twitter. "This is such an amazing experience and I couldn't have done it without all of you!"