15-year-old boy stabs father at Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy stabbed and seriously injured his father during an altercation at a motel on Thursday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The stabbing happened about 8:15 p.m. at the High Country Lodge in the 3600 block of West Colorado Avenue.

Police said the argument turned physical when the teenager pulled out a pocket knife and cut his father in the abdomen.

The boy left the area before officers arrived, police said. The victim, whose name and age weren’t released, was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle with serious injuries. He’s expected to survive.

A second-degree assault warrant was issued for the teen, whose name was not released.